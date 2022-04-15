Lakeville-based Minnesota Gospel Opry has announced the lineup for its 2022 season.
In their ninth year of organizing concerts by some of the top gospel acts in the U.S., Leon and Ronda Lundstrom said they are looking forward to having a couple new groups and some of their favorites back for this year.
The season starts April 30 with Master’s Voice then Joseph Habedank, the Martins, the Isaacs, Karen Peck and New River, the Guardians and closing out the 2022 season with the Minnesota Gospel Opry Christmas.
All shows will be at Crossroads Church, 17671 Glacier Way, in Lakeville at the intersection of Cedar Avenue and Dodd Boulevard. All start times are 5 pm with the exception of the first concert Master’s Voice, which will have a 7 p.m. start time. A house band plays every concert along with the special guests.
To purchase tickets, go online at minnesotagospelopry.com or call 800-965-9324.
For more information, call Leon at 952-292-3126.
Following is more information about the artists slated to perform.
Master’s Voice – Saturday, April 30, 7 p.m.
Since 1995, Master’s Voice has been committed to bringing an evangelistic approach to singing and preaching the life-changing gospel of Jesus Christ. The group says it aims for musical excellence, understanding that this music with a message requires the utmost professionalism, preparation, commitment, clarity, doctrinal soundness and passionate vocals.
Tickets are $25, $30 and $35 and are $5 more at the door.
Joseph Habedank – Saturday, June 18, 5 p.m.
Joseph Habedank is a two-time Grammy nominated, Dove Award winning Southern Gospel Artist of the Year 2020. He has been named Gospel Music’s Favorite Soloist for four consecutive years from 2017-2020.
He has shared his songs in some of America’s greatest churches and venues, including the Brooklyn Tabernacle, Charles Stanley’s First Baptist Atlanta, The Grand Ole Opry, and the historic Ryman Auditorium.
Tickets are $25, $30 and $35 and they are $5 more at the door.
The Martins – Saturday, July 9, 5 p.m.
The Martins are a trio of siblings, Joyce, Jonathan and Judy, who have enjoyed many radio hits and performances at concert halls, arenas, auditoriums and churches worldwide. During the 1990s, The Martins rose to national and international success, showcasing what has been described as their stunning and distinctive harmonies at Bill Gaither’s Homecoming Video and Concert Series, the White House, and Carnegie Hall. Over the years the Trio garnered eight Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association, as well as a Grammy nomination.
The Martins’ music and tight sibling harmonies is sure to make this a must see show, Leon Lundstrom said.
Tickets are $30, $35 and $40 and are $5 more at the door.
The Isaacs – Saturday, Sept. 17, 5 p.m.
The Isaacs, the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry and a multi-award winning family group who began singing 35 years ago, are based out of Hendersonville, Tennessee.
The vocalists are mother Lily Isaacs and siblings Ben Isaacs, Sonya Isaacs Yeary and Rebecca Isaacs Bowman.
The Isaacs have a unique style that blends tight family harmony with contemporary acoustic instrumentation. Their musical style has been influenced by many genres including bluegrass, rhythm and blues, folk, and country, contemporary, acoustic and southern gospel.
They have traveled internationally to perform in countries such as South Africa, Norway, Holland, Scotland, Ireland, Israel, Canada and many more.
The Isaacs have won over 7 Doves and have had several Grammy nominations.
Tickets are $35, $40 and $45 and are $5 more at the door.
Karen Peck & New River – Saturday, Oct. 22, 5 p.m.
With five Grammy nominations, seven GMA Dove Awards, Karen Peck and New River have impacted the gospel music industry for almost 30 years. In 2018, Karen Peck Gooch was inducted into the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame.
Karen Peck & New River was formed in January 1991. Karen teamed with her husband, Rickey Gooch and her sister, Susan Peck Jackson, to form the group.
Over the years, the musical team has shared the gospel through song in the U.S., Canada, Israel, Central America, and Europe.
Karen also serves as co-host of the weekly television program, Gospel Music USA, which showcases many of the leading names in Southern Gospel Music.
Tickets are $30, $35 and $40 and are $5 more at the door.
The Guardians – Saturday, Nov. 19, 5 p.m.
The Guardians are one of America’s favorite southern gospel quartets. They’ve had many hit songs including their latest No. 1 “I Wish I Could Tell You.”
Founded in 1988, the Guardians music is billed as impacting listeners with their sincerity and commitment to glorifying the Savior.
Tickets are $30, $35 and $40 and are $5 more at the door.
Minnesota Gospel Opry Christmas – Saturday, Dec. 17, 5 p.m.
The Minnesota Gospel Opry Band & Singers will perform along with several guests including We Three Kings comprised of Jeff, Renee and Justin King.
Tickets are $20 and $25 and are $5 more at the door.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.