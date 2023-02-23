Lakeville Band Festival is Tuesday, Feb. 27 Feb 23, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The free Lakeville Band Festival will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, in the Lakeville South Auditorium.Performing will be the Lakeville South, Lakeville North and Lakeville Area Community Band. The high school is at 21135 Jacquard Ave. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lakeville South Auditorium Lakeville Band Festival Lakeville Area Lakeville District 194 Lakeville Area Community Band Lakeville South Lakeville North Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Farmington Planning approves downtown Ebert apartments Eagan resident petitions city to improve intersection public safety Calls, messages are fraudulent, Burnsville police say Lakeville woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Cottage Grove Addition slated for Burnsville Center E-editions Dakota County Tribune Feb 17, 2023 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Feb 17, 2023 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Feb 17, 2023 0
