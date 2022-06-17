Steph Krueger creates the ‘Juicy Lucy’ of the baked goods world
On Wednesday nights in the summer you’ll find Steph Krueger of Shortie’s Sweets ’n Treats tucked under a purple tent at Eagan’s Market Fest. Steph prepares drop cookies, giant Rice Krispie treats, cake pops, and her signature stuffed cookies both for the market and for special orders. New this summer are Steph’s creative freeze-dried candies and fruits, including the highly addictive Frittles, aka Freeze-Dried Skittles.
Steph founded her business Memorial Day 2019 at a craft fair at her family’s cabin. She nearly sold out. The name “Shortie” came from Steph’s grandfather’s longtime nickname for her. Applying for her cottage food license was a good fit for her and her husband’s goal to eliminate their debt. After achieving that goal in late 2020, they made the down payment on a new house that they built in Elko New Market.
Steph’s stuffed cookies tip the scale at half a pound each. These creative flavor combos were her quarantine creation.
“My regular cookies tend to be large. I wanted something that set me apart. I saw these cookies online and thought that I should try them,” Steph said. “If I think I’m going to like it, I’ll try it. Anything with peanut butter and chocolate is my weakness. I try lots of different candies. The mini cinnamon rolls and brownies from Costco work really well too.”
These giant cookies are the Juicy Lucy of the baked goods world. Steph’s best sellers are her chocolate chip walnut caramel and cookies and cream. The cookies and cream is a sugar cookie base with Hershey’s cookies and cream candy bars and Oreos all mixed together.
When planning the garden at her new home, Steph was researching food preservation. This inspired a new direction for her business in the form of freeze-dried treats. This gives her the option of bringing more treats to market than she can bake while balancing her full-time job as a pharmacy technician at Eagan’s Costco. It also reduces food waste, something Steph is passionate about, because the freeze-dried treats have a longer shelf life than her baked goods.
Being at Eagan’s Marketfest is a highlight of Steph’s week.
“Most people are happy to be there; they have a smile on their face,” Steph said. “People are very happy to be buying a cookie. I love the human interaction and their reactions when they bite into the cookie. The smiles — it doesn’t get better than that.”
Steph truly savors the moment when she sees a family sit near her tent and dig into the treats they bought from her.
“People don’t realize how much that means to a baker. Watching people enjoy something that you’ve made is the best feeling.”
Steph had a huge smile on her face when asked what interests her the most about working with food and people.
“I love the creativity that I have. I’m a throw it in the bowl, mix it up, put it on a pan, and see what happens sort of baker. Sometimes it doesn’t work and that’s OK,” Steph said. “Baking is a time for me to clear my head. I just focus on creating. Some people are artists who paint. My medium is cookie dough. It’s something that I can do. I enjoy it.”
Finding a supportive and enthusiastic community has been an unexpected highlight of Steph’s journey into baking. Her customers are so loyal that she was named the Sun Thisweek Lakeville “Best Bakery” in 2021.
“My customers are absolutely amazing! I’m so lucky,” she said.
The positive vibes extend to other Eagan market vendors as well. She and Anna Goettl of Kneady Lady Bakery have side-by-side tents.
“People ask me if we compete, but it’s com-pletely the opposite,” Steph said. “We love to support each other. Anna and I talk nearly every day.”
Steph also participates in farmers markets at Thompson Family Farm in Farmington run by Laura Thompson.
To contact Steph email her at shortiessweetsntreats@gmail.com. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram for previews of her weekly market menus and to see what else she’s working on in the kitchen @shortiessweetsntreats.
One of Steph’s favorite chefs is her dad.
“He cooks like five meals and they are all so good,” she said.
Steph lamented that when she tries his recipes herself, they just don’t come out with the same depth of flavor as when he prepares them. She shared his favorite meal, affectionately called “Daddy’s Dish,” for you to try at home.
“Daddy’s Dish”
1 pound ground beef
1 large onion, chopped
1 green pepper, chopped
1 regular size can beef broth
1 small can tomato sauce
3/4 cup uncooked rice
1 tbsp. chili powder
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
Salt and pepper to taste
Brown your meat in a large skillet. Once meat is browned, add your veggies. Sauté for a few minutes until the veggies start to soften. Stir in beef broth, tomato sauce, chili powder and garlic powder. Cook on low for 20-25 minutes or until rice is done to your liking. Stir occasionally. Steph’s favorite way to eat it is with a dollop of sour cream and some shredded cheese.
