Annual event will have 85 artists, music, food and more
The Lakeville Art Festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18-19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the grounds of the Lakeville Area Arts Center, when people can see and interact with artists working in a wide range of media and maybe even purchase a new piece of art.
The event will feature 85 artists, music, food and drink options, a youth art tent, artists exhibitions and a chance for Lakeville residents to contribute to a community art project.
The unveiling of a new 8-foot, 1,200-pound aluminum sculpture outside the Arts Center will be Saturday 11 a.m. The work “Fossil” by Rebekah Glasmann and James Traumen of St. Cloud was commissioned by the city of Lakeville through an application process.
The festival includes artists who work with ceramics, glass, wood, photography, paint, pottery, jewelry and more. To see a preview of the works, go to the event’s website where each artist has their own page.
While some artists will offer a sneak peek of a work in progress at their booth, others will be offering formal demonstrations.
Lakeville Art Festival chair Sarah Stowell expects attendance to be strong based on other outdoor Lakeville events, such as Pan-O-Prog and the Taste of Lakeville, that drew well.
Businesses and individuals can find out more about how to donate at lakevilleartscenterfriends.org/art-festival. The website also carries information about volunteering, the artists and more.
