In accordance with the guidance on graduation ceremonies provided on May 8 by the Minnesota Department of Education and Minnesota Department of Health, Lakeville Area Schools has made the difficult decision to hold virtual graduation ceremonies to honor the Class of 2020 on Saturday, June 6, the district said in a press release today.
There will be virtual ceremonies for Lakeville Area Learning Center, Lakeville South High School and Lakeville North High School.
“This decision came after extensive discussions within the community and state,” the district said. “Lakeville Area Schools recognizes this is not what our community imagined or hoped for, but the district remains committed to celebrating and honoring the achievements of the Class of 2020.”
“We know this is extremely disappointing news,” said Superintendent Michael Baumann. “We heard your feedback and considered multiple in person, socially-distanced options. We very much hoped to be able to provide this opportunity for you. However, we are obligated to follow the state graduation guidelines. Furthermore, we are committed to ensuring the health, safety and wellbeing of our students, families, staff and community in the face of the significant health risks relating to COVID-19. The Class of 2020 may not have a grand stage to walk across, but you will be walking through history together.”
Some of the feedback Lakeville Area Schools received included the suggestion to delay ceremonies until a time they can be conducted in person.
While the district said it understands and respects the suggestion, there is just too much uncertainty on whether a postponed graduation would even be possible this year. The district said it simply can’t predict what guidelines may or may not be in place in July or August.
“We feel strongly that this rite of passage needs to happen on schedule as our students have many different plans after graduation. We do not want to delay honoring and celebrating your accomplishments and providing closure to your time at Lakeville Area Schools,” said Baumann.
When public health guidelines are loosened to allow larger gatherings, the district’s high schools hope to host senior events to allow graduates to come together, in person, to celebrate, the district said.
The district said it is its hope that this summer, seniors will be able to turn their attention to the future knowing they are firmly rooted in and supported by their Lakeville area community.
“You, the Lakeville Class of 2020, will be honored and forever remembered for being leaders for our community, having resilience to overcome barriers, and showing selflessness by putting the good of others first. This pandemic will not define who you are or hinder the achievements you will go on to make. We cannot wait to see what you do next,” said Baumann.
Ceremony details
The three virtual graduation ceremonies will be broadcast on cable television and online Saturday, June 6.
Area Learning Center and LinK12-Lakeville students will be included within the ceremony of the school they had previously elected.
The district said it is trying to create a virtual experience as close to its traditional ceremonies as possible.
Students and families will hear from principals, deans, fellow classmates, the superintendent and a representative from the School Board. Students will already have their cap, gown, diploma cover and adornments to wear. Students will hear their names read by their deans and see their senior photos on screen.
The schedule for the graduation ceremonies on June 6 will be as follows:
● Lakeville Area Learning Center: 5 p.m.
● Lakeville South High School: 6 p.m.
● Lakeville North High School: 8 p.m.
The recorded ceremonies will be broadcast on the following platforms:
● Television on Charter Channel 188
● LETV Live Stream
● YouTube - Lakeville Area Public Schools
● Facebook - @LakevilleAreaSchools
Cap and gown pick-up
Students will be able to pick up their caps, gowns, diploma covers and other adornments via curbside pick-up June 1 at Lakeville North and Lakeville South High Schools from 3-6 p.m.
Area Learning Center and LinK12-Lakeville students will be able to pick up their items from the high school they selected. Teachers and staff plan to be on-site, socially distanced, to wave and cheer on students as they drive through.
In accordance with MDE guidelines, students and families will be asked to remain in their vehicles during cap and gown pickup. They will be required to park at least six feet apart when windows are down.
Distribution of these commemorative items will be contactless and all individuals picking up materials will be asked to wear cloth masks or bandanas over their mouth and nose.
Individuals experiencing COVID-19 symptoms (cough, fever, shortness of breath, etc.) should not attend.
If students and families are unable to pick up their items due to personal illness or other matters, they will be delivered to homes prior to June 6.
Diplomas will be mailed after June 6.
DVDs of the ceremony will be available for sale after June 6 and all proceeds will be donated to the high school student video clubs.
Students and their families will have an opportunity to take personal photos with their family unit to commemorate this important achievement if they so choose.
The three high schools, Lakeville North, South and Area Learning Center, will have small outdoor stages installed from June 3 through June 7 for students and their families to stop by from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. to take pictures.
Following the posted health and safety guidelines, including practicing social distancing outside and not congregating beyond the family unit (10 people or less) will be required.
