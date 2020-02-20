Lakeville Area Schools will hold its third annual Activities and Sports Festival on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Kenwood Trail Middle School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This free event is an opportunity for Lakeville area families to get involved with programs and activities offered by school district and community organizations.
Last year more than 1,200 people attended the Activities and Sports Festival.
At the event, guests are encouraged to try out different activities that the school district and community organizations bring to the festival. Some of these activities have included hitting baseballs, kicking soccer balls, practicing putting skills, driving robots, doing arts and crafts, learning about French culture, and so much more.
This year 41 school district and community organizations are attending the festival. The groups set up booths and activities in the cafeteria/commons area and gymnasium at Kenwood Trail Middle School. In addition to offering activities for all ages, these groups also have the potential to attract new members to their programs by showing the community what they are all about.
Visitors can also view live performances, go through giant inflatable obstacle courses, and interact with the Panther and Cougar mascots. There is an open swim in the Kenwood Trail Middle School swimming pool from 12 to 2 p.m. Guests can get tickets for the open swim from the Community Education Aquatics booth.
There are also four food vendors on-site to provide food to guests. Those vendors are Maui Wowi, Chick-Fil-A, Cookie Dough Bliss and Outlaw Grill.
Because this is a widely attended event, overflow parking is provided at Eastview Elementary School. Schmitty & Sons Bus Company will provide a free shuttle bus between Eastview and Kenwood Trail Middle School for the duration of the event.
