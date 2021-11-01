Lakeville Area Schools Superintendent Michael Baumann announced today he will retire at the end of the 2021-22 school year after working eight years for the district.
“It has been an honor to serve the students, staff and families of Lakeville Area Schools,” Baumann said in a press release. “Lakeville is an amazing community with the very best people working in the school system. It’s been a great privilege to serve this district as superintendent.”
Baumann’s K-12 education retirement of 17 years follows his 20-year career and retirement from the U.S. Army. In 2005, Baumann moved to Lakeville and began working at St. Paul Public Schools where he served in several district administrator roles including technology services manager, integrated information systems manager, controller, chief financial officer, chief business officer and deputy superintendent.
In 2013, Baumann was hired by Lakeville Area Schools as the executive director of business services. He was named the district’s superintendent in 2017.
During his Lakeville Area Schools superintendency, Baumann guided the district through its strategic plan and long-term facilities and security plan.
“In his five years of service as superintendent, Michael has put service above self making challenging decisions and leading through difficult times,” said School Board Chair Judy Keliher. “He has managed with dedication, integrity and honor and his commitment to our students is second to none. On behalf of the Lakeville Area Schools Board of Education, we thank him for his partnership with our Board of Education and for his outstanding service to our district.”
Baumann’s retirement is effective June 30, 2022. The School Board will lead the search for the district’s next superintendent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.