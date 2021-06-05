The Minnesota Elementary School Principals’ Association recognized Bret Domstrand, principal of Lake Marion Elementary School, Lakeville Area Schools, with the 2021 MESPA Division Leadership Achievement Award for MESPA’s South Suburban Division.
The award honors principals whose exemplary leadership and sustained efforts have made noteworthy contributions to the operation of effective school learning programs — improving education, their communities and their profession. He was recognized by colleagues statewide in April at the MESPYs.
Domstrand was nominated by Josie Koivisto, principal at Eagle Creek Elementary School in the Shakopee Public Schools District and president of the South Suburban Division.
“Bret is a leader in the division and an advocate for MESPA,” Koivisto said. “The (MESPA Principalcast) podcasts he spearheaded are great. He also showcased a dog in school — amazing. Bret is there to listen and learn. He is driven to be better today than yesterday and is not boastful.”
Among his most accomplishments, Domstrand includes:
- Lake Marion Elementary being named a 2017 National Blue Ribbon School.
- Implementation of “Breakfast after the Bell,” offering breakfast to students after the instructional day begins.
- Earning the 2020 NAESP National Distinguished Principal from Minnesota Award.
MESPA members selected 13 of their peers to receive the 2021 MESPA Division Leadership Achievement Award.
