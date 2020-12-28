The Lakeville Area School District released last week its tentative transition plan for elementary students to begin a full-time, in-person learning model, according to a release from the district.
“We are excited and encouraged at the prospect of seeing students in person in the new year,” the district said. “We will continue to follow the latest data and guidance, and will continue to communicate with you as we work through the many details of our plan.”
All students in grades K-12 will return from winter break on Jan. 4 in distance learning.
A rolling transition for elementary students back to in-person classes will begin the week of Jan. 18.
For K-2 students, the last day of distance learning will be Jan. 20, and they won’t be in school Jan. 21-22 to allow staff time to prepare for the transition. K-2 students will begin in-person learning Jan. 25.
For grade 3-5, the last day of distance learning will be Feb. 3, and they won’t be in school to allow staff time to prepare for the transition. Grades 3-5 will begin in-person learning Feb. 8.
As it did at the beginning of the school year, the district is allowing elementary families to choose between online (LinK12) or in-person learning for their children by completing an online change request form by Tuesday, Jan. 5, at 4 p.m.
LinK12 Lakeville is a state-certified online school. Students have similar curriculum, but do not utilize the same learning management system or have the same teachers as their neighborhood school.
Those who have questions about LinK12 Lakeville should contact Principal Dana Kelly at Dana.Kelly@isd194.org.
This plan is subject to change pending COVID-19 conditions and the district’s ability to implement new safety requirements from the Minnesota Department of Education.
Those requirements include recommending 3 feet of physical distancing for students whenever possible, and students must wear face coverings.
Schools will continue to follow protocol for isolation and quarantine when there are positive cases identified in the building. MDE said positive cases could result in classrooms or entire schools closing.
Through the transition, child care will continue to be provided for Tier 1 workers and special education programs will continue in-person as scheduled.
Students in grades 6-12 will remain in distance learning until further notice.
The district said it will continue to monitor COVID-19 case rates in Dakota and Scott counties.
Early childhood students remain in their current model.
High school sports and co-curricular activities may begin in-person practices on Jan. 4.
Middle school sports and co-curricular activities may begin in-person practices on Jan 19.
The Minnesota State High School Leagues is still developing guidance about organized competitions.
Community Education enrichment classes and programs may begin in-person classes starting Jan. 4. Specific class and program details may vary and will be shared with participants from program leaders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.