Gov. Tim Walz ordered on Sunday all schools in the state to close March 18-27 to help stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Walz indicated this mandatory school closure is to provide time for staff to prepare for distance learning.
Lakeville Area Schools decided to cancel school earlier, beginning Monday, March 16, through Sunday, March 29. This includes all programs, practices, activities and child care, according to a release from the district. Students will not have required school work to complete at home during these next two weeks. Direction related to end of quarter work will be forthcoming.
Even though school is canceled, school buildings were open Monday, March 16, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the sole purpose of allowing students and families to pick up any needed personal belongings.
Medications can be picked up during regular school hours.
If necessary, the district will implement its Extended Flex Learning Plan starting Monday, March 30.
“The district has worked on a contingency plan in the event of such a mandate and we are well prepared to implement distance learning, otherwise known as Extended Flex Learning Days,” the district said.
“We know this may put significant pressure on our families and we want to give you as much time to adjust as possible,” the district said. “Lakeville Area Schools will share information about how we can continue to provide access to essential programs including meal assistance, special education services, student support services and child care for our health care professionals and first responders as soon as possible.”
“Although a long-term school closure has not yet been mandated, families should make a plan for the possibility of a long-term, extended closure,” the district said.
Updates will be provided at the district’s website, isd194.org, and social media.
“Due to this unprecedented situation, our emergency notification systems are experiencing delays,” the district said. “We will share our updates to the community via all social media platforms and via email. This will include subscribers to our 194NOW e-newsletter.”
“We recognize this is a trying time for everyone and this situation is unprecedented,” the district said. “We are confident in the thorough guidance, direction, and assistance we are receiving from our state and local organizations. We have and will continue to respond in the best interest of our students, staff, and community.”
Questions can be directed to information@isd194.org.
Child care support
To support parents and guardians who are health care workers and emergency personnel, free childcare will be provided for Lakeville Area students ages 3-12 6:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. March 18 and 19. This is in accordance with the mandate from Gov. Tim Walz.
Lakeville Area Schools will not be providing child care during the scheduled spring break, Friday, March 20-Sunday, March 29.
Children aged 3 to 5 (pre-k) will be at Crystal Lake Education Center, 16250 Ipava Ave., Lakeville. Children aged 5-12 will be at Eastview Elementary, 18060 Ipava Ave. Transportation will not provided.
Emergency workers were instructed to complete a form to assess the level of need in the community by 7 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, when the distirct would contact them to complete a full registration. This would be offered again if an extended school closure would be necessary, the district said.
“We are grateful for these members of our community and the critical role they play in mitigating COVID-19,” the district said.
More information is at district194.org.
Families with children in care and treatment
The district said it is committed to supporting the needs of students enrolled in care and treatment.
Currently, area providers are assessing programming delivery after the governor’s executive order to close schools no later than Wednesday, March 18.
As of Monday, Lakeville Area Schools suspended transportation for students attending care and treatment, similar to when the district experiences weather-related school cancellation.
School staff will consult with facilities to determine next steps should school closure be necessary after Sunday, March 29.
Students and parents were encouraged to contact Student Services staff within each building if needs arise March 16-19.
More information regarding additional student services, including access to meals will be released soon.
