The four-year graduation rate for students in Lakeville Area Schools increased last year, according to data released by the Minnesota Department of Education on March 5. The overall graduation rate was above 93 percent for the third year in a row, and it remained well above the statewide graduation rate.

Of the 887 Lakeville Area Schools seniors included in the 2018-19 graduation data, 829 or 93.5 percent graduated. The 2018-19 statewide graduation rate was 83.7 percent.

While the overall rate improved, graduation rates for some groups of students declined from the previous year.

“While we celebrate that over 93 percent of our students graduated last year and we continue to perform well above the state average, we also recognize we have more work to do to ensure all students meet their goals in high school and beyond,” Assistant Superintendent Emily McDonald said.

The graduation rates include Lakeville North High School, Lakeville South High School, Lakeville Area Learning Center and LinK12 Lakeville.

In addition to tracking four-year graduation rates, MDE reports graduation rates for seven years to reflect outcomes for students who graduate beyond four-years.

In Lakeville Area Schools, the seven-year graduation rate is 94.8 percent, which exceeds the district’s four-year graduation rate of 93.5 percent and the statewide seven-year graduation rate of 88.1 percent.

