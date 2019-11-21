To provide the Lakeville Area community with as much information as possible about the 2020 tax levy, a Truth in Taxation public hearing will be held during the regular School Board meeting Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. at Lakeville City Hall.

Lakeville Area Schools maintain a high level of fiscal responsibility with the funds the community and the state entrust to the district, it said in a press release.

“We appreciate the continued financial support to provide outstanding educational opportunities for all Lakeville Area students. In partnership with families and the community, we strive to ensure success for every student,” it said.

