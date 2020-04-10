Each year, Lakeville Area Schools presents Friends of Education Awards to honor outstanding individual contributions to the district. The awards recognize people whose service has been ongoing in one of four categories: Distinguished Service, Education, Business/Community Partnership, and Volunteer Service.
To comply with social distancing guidelines, there will not be an in-person ceremony for the 2020 recipients as originally planned. Recipients will be recognized by the Board of Education at its regular teleconference meeting Tuesday, April 14, at 7 p.m.
Dana Tilseth, chief custodian at Kenwood Trail Middle School, is receiving the Distinguished Service award.
Tilseth has worked in the district for 30 years, most of it at Kenwood Trail. He has a deep knowledge about mechanical systems and can figure out how to fix anything. Tilseth makes himself available to everyone in the building at any time, even if he’s working on another project.
Students know they can approach him to help open a locker or clean up a spill. He always has a positive attitude when working with students and staff.
Tilseth has also been key in helping major upgrade projects be completed on time by working closely with contractors working in the building. Tilseth keeps Kenwood Trail together, and he does it with positivity and patience.
Amy Aanenson is receiving the Education award.
The recent retiree dedicated more than 30 years to Lakeville Area Schools. As a speech pathologist, Aanenson worked in classrooms that ranged from converted closets to team spaces designed for her work.
Regardless of the space, Aanenson creates a learning environment for her students and promotes a deep love for learning. Aanenson has also served on curriculum committees, referendum election committees and program steering committees. She currently works on a program to promote staff morale at Century Middle School.
In 1989, Aanenson helped reinstate the district’s Staff Recognition event and the Friends of Education awards that she is now a recipient of, bringing her work and dedication full circle.
Ken Coons, president of Advanced Wireless Communications, is receiving the Business Partnership award.
Coons has volunteered his and his staff’s time and resources to our schools considerably over the years. Coons has been a pioneer in nurturing and developing the relationship between the business community and schools. Among many partnerships with Lakeville Area Schools, Coons has hired students as interns, approved staff to work on project-based learning activities with elementary schools and mentored several Lakeville South STEM capstone projects.
Judy Simpson is receiving the Volunteer Service award.
She has been an integral part of Lakeville Area Schools through her involvement with parent-teacher organizations and learning opportunities. She has volunteered her time in classrooms to help students improve their reading.
Simpson is likely best known for the book fairs she puts on twice a year in the fall and spring. She puts in countless hours to make sure they are creatively themed, vibrant, energetic and fun for students. Simpson has also used her own money to donate books to teachers. Simpson is a true promoter of reading in school buildings all over the district.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.