A special Independent School District 194 Board of Education meeting will be March 24, 2020, over a teleconference call at 4 p.m. The district is holding the special meeting by teleconference in accordance with state law. There will not be live access to the meeting for the public, but a recorded audio version will be posted on the district’s website as soon as possible.
1. Preliminary Actions
a. Call to Order
b. Roll Call and Board Introductions
2. Recommended Actions
a. Bid Approval for Dome Ready Turf Project - Cast-in-Place Concrete and Site Concrete
b. Bid Approval for Dome Ready Turf Project - Electrical
c. Bid Approval for Dome Ready Turf Project - Site clearing, Earthwork, Helical Piers, Utilities & Landscaping
d. Bid Approval for McGuire Middle School Gym - Steel Material
e. Bid Approval for McGuire Middle School Gym - Steel Erection
f. Bid Approval for McGuire Middle School Gym - Cast-in-Place Concrete
g. Bid Approval for McGuire Middle School Gym - Precast
3. Discussion
a. Joint Powers Agreement for Traffic Study Review
4. Adjournment
