Voters in the Lakeville Area School District finished casting ballots on Tuesday, and the returns have the "yes" votes on top.
Approval of the measure will allow the district to issue bonds that will pay for land and construction of a ninth elementary school, along with equipment needed to run it.
The result tally at the Dakota County elections website is reporting 20 of 20 precincts and the "yes" votes at 2,582 and "no" votes at 2,255, as of 10:07 p.m.
The referendum will allow the district to issue $43.975 million in bonds. The tax impact of the bonds would be $49 annually for a residential property valued at $400,000 and $153 annually for a commercial property valued at $1 million.
The payback on the bonds is proposed to be 20 years.
“We are incredibly grateful for our community’s support and understanding of our growth needs,” said Superintendent Michael Baumann in a statement. “While our students are the primary beneficiaries of this vote, our entire community benefits when our schools remain strong.”
The referendum request was in response to continued student and community growth, putting pressure on existing elementary school space, the district said.
The School Board unanimously approved placing the request on a May 11 ballot following months of building planning discussions.
The district said if the referendum were approved it would start construction on a 750-student elementary school this summer on land yet to be identified. It would open in fall 2024.
If the referendum were rejected, the district said it would be hundreds of students beyond capacity by fall 2024 even with the recent completion of additions to five of its eight elementary schools. The district said it would have to find ways to manage overcrowding, such as increased class sizes, program changes and/or temporary boundary changes.
The district said that while the total K-12 student enrollment is projected to grow more than 20% in the next decade, the elementary enrollment is projected to grow more than 20% in the next five years.
Based on projections, the district anticipates 1,000 more elementary students in the next five years – from 4,625 this year to 5,634 in 2025-26.
