The Lakeville Area School District was among 17 recipients of $1.5 million in Youth Skills Training grants to develop and implement paid-learning opportunities for students 16 years of age and older.
“Youth Skills Training grants provide students with hands-on workforce training in high-demand, high-growth fields,” said Gov. Tim Walz. “Employers across the state are facing workforce shortages, and these innovative partnerships connect schools with local business to create career pathways for younger Minnesotans.”
The grants are part of a Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry program, which was signed into law in 2017 with bipartisan support, to create and provide employment training for student learners ages 16 and older in high-growth, high-demand occupations. In 2019, Walz signed a law doubling the size of the program after the success of the pilot program.
“These grants allow high schools, businesses and community organizations to work together to train students and create skilled workers for their communities,” said Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry Commissioner Nancy Leppink.
YST@DLI grants will be awarded to Lakeville and other recipients, who represent over 50 school districts and more than 100 employer partners in advanced manufacturing, agriculture, automotive, health care and information technology.
Grants can be used to create programs, recruit students and employers, provide training, transport students and pay for student certifications.
Twenty-five local partnerships throughout the state applied for this third round of grants. These partnerships involve more than 75 school districts and more than 130 employers in five different industries. A fourth round of grant applications will open in fall 2020.
