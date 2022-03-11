Van Zyl, Funk are the finalists
The Lakeville Area School Board forwarded two candidates – Doug Van Zyl and Mike Funk – on Friday to next week’s second round of interviews, as they continue the process to replace Superintendent Michael Baumann who is retiring at the end of the school year.
The board conducted hour-long interviews with five candidates on Thursday and Friday, with Amy LaDue withdrawing from the process after the interviews were complete.
It didn’t take long for the board to hone in on the two candidates when they started discussing them at 2:30 p.m. Van Zyl was the preferred candidate on five of the six board members first ranking with the other three candidates scoring withing five points of each other.
In a second ranking among candidates Funk, Noel Schmidt and Eric Schneider, Funk was the only one ranked first or second by all board members.
Board Member Kathy Lewis said she appreciated that both finalists had the experience of being a superintendent.
Board Member Terry Lind noted that both finalists had stayed with their current districts for a long time and that both had strong examples of how they communicated with the community.
Board members noted Van Zyl’s collaborative style, his experience with levy and referendum votes, his attention to the social and emotional needs of students.
Board Member Cinta Schmitz also noted his willingness to be visible in the community, “which is what we really need right now.” .
Board members noted Funk’s use of data to address equity in education by reducing barriers for participation and boosting academic achievement, such as creating different academic pathways in high school.
They also noted they liked Funk’s support of programs to offer free Advanced Placements tests, “pay what you can” for sports participation fees, and free admission to home sporting events.
Van Zyl has been superintendent of the 11,000-student St. Joseph School District in Missouri since 2018. According to the district, which is about 50 miles north of the Kansas City metro area, Van Zyl was born and raised in Minnesota.
Van Zyl was superintendent of schools in Fort Dodge, Iowa, for eight years and in Harrisonville, Missouri, for three years, in addition to being assistant superintendent in Harrisonville and an elementary principal in Independence, Missouri, for seven years.
Funk, who has been superintendent of Albert Lea Public Schools since 2009, was named the Superintendent of the Year in 2022 by the Minnesota Association of School Administrators.
Prior to his work in Albert Lea, Funk taught social studies at Dover-Eyota, served as principal at Pepin High School in Wisconsin, and was superintendent of BOLD Schools in Olivia, according to his district profile.
In 2018 he retired from the Minnesota National Guard after 30 years at the rank of colonel, the district said. During his service he deployed twice overseas – in 2003-04 to Bosnia and in 2007-08 to Kosovo.
The two finalists are scheduled to be interviewed at the district office at 7:45 p.m. on separate nights next week either March 14, 15 or 17. A specific schedule will be released at a later time.
