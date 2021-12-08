Lakeville Area School Board tentative agenda for Dec. 14, 2021 Dec 8, 2021 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Following is the tentative agenda for the Independent School District 194 Board of Education regular meeting for Dec. 14 at 7p.m. at Lakeville Area Schools, 17630 Juniper Path, Suite A, Lakeville.1. Preliminary Actionsa. Call to Orderb. Pledge of Allegiancec. Roll Call and Board Introductions2. Conduct Truth in Taxation Hearing3. Preliminary Actions - Continueda. Good Newsb. Public Commentc. Board Communicationsd. Agenda Additionse. Approval of Agenda4. Consider Approval of Consent Agendaa. Board Minutesb. Employment Recommendations, Leave Requests and Resignationsc. Other Personnel Mattersd. Payment of Bills & Claimse. Wire Transfers / Investmentsf. Change Ordersg. Bid Awardsh. Other Business Mattersi. Resolution Regarding Acceptance of Gift Donationsj. Field Trips5. Consent Agenda Discussion Items6. Reportsa. FY 21 Audit Presentation7. RecommendedActionsa. Certification of Pay 2022 Tax Levyb. Resolution Establishing Polling Locations for 2022c. Resolution Supporting Safe Routes to School Projects by the City of Lakevilled. Motion to approve the FY 21 Audit8. Additions to Agenda9. Superintendent’s Report10. Adjournment Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lakeville Area School Board District 194 Lakeville Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Update: Robin Richards appointed to Lakeville Area School Board Update: President Biden touts Dakota County Technical College’s educational outcomes Farmington City Council Member Joy Pearson resigns from seat Former middle school principal found dead in Minnesota jail Pedestrian dies after he was struck by vehicle in Rosemount E-editions Dakota County Tribune Dec 3, 2021 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Dec 3, 2021 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Dec 3, 2021 0 2021 Reader Choice Winners
