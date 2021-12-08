Following is the tentative agenda for the Independent School District 194 Board of Education regular meeting for Dec. 14 at 7p.m. at Lakeville Area Schools, 17630 Juniper Path, Suite A, Lakeville.

1. Preliminary Actions

a. Call to Order

b. Pledge of Allegiance

c. Roll Call and Board Introductions

2. Conduct Truth in Taxation Hearing

3. Preliminary Actions - Continued

a. Good News

b. Public Comment

c. Board Communications

d. Agenda Additions

e. Approval of Agenda

4. Consider Approval of Consent Agenda

a. Board Minutes

b. Employment Recommendations, Leave Requests and Resignations

c. Other Personnel Matters

d. Payment of Bills & Claims

e. Wire Transfers / Investments

f. Change Orders

g. Bid Awards

h. Other Business Matters

i. Resolution Regarding Acceptance of Gift Donations

j. Field Trips

5. Consent Agenda Discussion Items

6. Reports

a. FY 21 Audit Presentation

7. RecommendedActions

a. Certification of Pay 2022 Tax Levy

b. Resolution Establishing Polling Locations for 2022

c. Resolution Supporting Safe Routes to School Projects by the City of Lakeville

d. Motion to approve the FY 21 Audit

8. Additions to Agenda

9. Superintendent’s Report

10. Adjournment

Tags

Load comments