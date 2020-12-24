Lakeville Area School Board Member Bob Erickson was honored by district officials and Lakeville South High School administration after his 12 years of service to the School Board. He decided not to seek reelection this fall. Erickson was presented during the Dec. 8 meeting with a quilt representative of schools and programs in the district, including AVID, for which he was a vocal advocate. The Lakeville South plaque was presented in recognition of Erickson’s strong support for the school.

Tags

Load comments