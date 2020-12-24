Lakeville Area School Board Member Bob Erickson was honored by district officials and Lakeville South High School administration after his 12 years of service to the School Board. He decided not to seek reelection this fall. Erickson was presented during the Dec. 8 meeting with a quilt representative of schools and programs in the district, including AVID, for which he was a vocal advocate. The Lakeville South plaque was presented in recognition of Erickson’s strong support for the school.
Lakeville Area School Board Member Bob Erickson honored
- Photos submitted
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.