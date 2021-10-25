Following is the tentative agenda of the Lakeville Area School Board regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. at Lakeville Area Schools, 17630 Juniper Path, Suite A, Lakeville. 

1. Preliminary Actions

a. Call to Order

b. Pledge of Allegiance

c. Roll Call & Board Introductions

d. Good News

e. Public Comment

f. Board Communications

g. Agenda Additions

h. Approval of Agenda

2. Consider Approval of Consent Agenda

a. Board Minutes: 10/12/2021, 10/19/2021

b. Employment Recommendations, Leave Requests & Resignations

c. Other Personnel Matters

d. Payment of Bills & Claims

e. Wire Transfers/Investments

f. Change Orders

g. Bid Awards

h. Other Business Matters

i. Resolution Regarding Acceptance of Gift Donations

j. Field Trips

3. Consent Agenda Discussion Items

4. Reports

a. Enrollment Report

5. Recommended Actions

a. Resolution - Business & Finance Staff Appreciation, 11/1/2021 - 11/5/2021

6. Additions to the Agenda

7. Superintendent’s Report

8. Adjournment.

