Following is the tentative agenda for the regular Independent School District 194 Board of Education meeting for May 26, 2020, at 7 p.m.

Due to the health safety of the public and in accordance with Minnesota Statute 13D.021, Subdivision 1, the district will not be allowing public into the District Office for this meeting and it will take place via teleconference only.

1. Preliminary Actions

a. Call to Order

b. Pledge of Allegiance

c. Roll Call and Board Introductions

d. Good News

e. Public Comment

f. Board Communications

g. Agenda Additions

h. Approval of Agenda

2. Consider Approval of Consent Agenda

a. Board Minutes

b. Employment Recommendations, Leave Requests and Resignations

c. Other Personnel Matters

d. Payment of Bills & Claims

e. Wire Transfers / Investments

f. Change Orders

g. Bid Awards

h. Other Business Matters

i. Resolution Regarding Acceptance of Gift Donations

j. Field Trips

k. 2020-21 Lunch Prices

l. Athletic Training Services

m. ​Approval of Policy 705 - Investments

3. Consent Agenda Discussion Items

4. Reports

a. COVID-19 Response Administration Update

5. Recommended Actions

a. Approval of the Class of 2020 Graduates

b. Election of Office - Treasurer

6. Additions to Agenda

7. Information

a. Superintendent’s Report

b. Board Members Reports

8. Adjournment

