Following is the tentative agenda for the Independent School District 194's regular School Board meeting for Tuesday, May 25, at 7 p.m. at Lakeville Area Schools, 17630 Juniper Path, Suite A. The meeting can also be viewed live on cable Channel 188 and live streamed on the District website: www.isd194.org.
1. Preliminary Actions
a. Call to Order
b. Pledge of Allegiance
c. Roll Call & Board Introductions
d. Good News
e. Public Comment
f. Board Communications
g. Agenda Additions
h. Approval of Agenda
2. Consider Approval of Consent Agenda
a. Board Minutes:
b. Employment Recommendations, Leave Requests & Resignations
c. Other Personnel Matters
d. Payment of Bills & Claims
e. Wire Transfers/Investments
f. Change Orders
g. Bid Awards
h. Other Business Matters
i. Resolution Regarding Acceptance of Gift Donations
j. Field Trips
k. 2022 Lunch Prices
l. 2022 Board Meeting Calendar
m. ISD#917 LTFM Levy
n. FY2022 LTFM Projects
o. Resolution - Teacher Non-Renewal
3. Consent Agenda Discussion Items
4. Reports
a. EML Educator of Excellence Awards
b. Student Voice - Illuminate Lakeville Update
c. Summer Learning Update
d. COVID Update
5. Recommended Actions
a. Resolution - Substitute Teacher Appreciation
b. Class of 2021 - Graduation List
c. Call for Bond Sale
6. Additions to the Agenda
7. Superintendent’s Report
8. Adjournment.
