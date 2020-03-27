Following is the tentative agenda for the regular Independent School District 194 Board of Education meeting on March 31, 2020, at 7 p.m.
Due to the health safety of our public and in accordance with MN Statute 13D.021, subd 1, the public will not be allowed into the District Office for this meeting and will take place via teleconference only. The meeting recording will be available online after the meeting as soon as possible.
1. Preliminary Actions
a. Call to Order
b. Pledge of Allegiance
c. Roll Call and Board Introductions
2. Recommended Actions
a. Resolution converting board meetings to teleconference pursuant to MN Statute 13D.021
3. Continued Preliminary Actions
a. Good News
b. Public Comment
c. Board Communications
d. Agenda Additions
e. Approval of Agenda
4. Consider Approval of Consent Agenda
a. Board Minutes
b. Employment Recommendations, Leave Requests and Resignations
c. Other Personnel Matters
d. Payment of Bills & Claims
e. Wire Transfers / Investments
f. Change Orders
g. Bid Awards
h. Other Business Matters
i. Resolution Regarding Acceptance of Gift Donations
j. Field Trips
k. Joint Powers Agreement for Road Study
l. Joint Powers Agreement for Ames Arena Parking Lot
m. Food Service Meal Accounting Software Contract
n. Loeffler Work Orders
o. Recommend Approval of Medical Insurance Premium Increase for 2020-21
5. Consent Agenda Discussion Items
6. Reports
a. COVID-19 Response Administration Update
b. Distance Learning Readiness
c. Child Care Support Plan
7. Recommended Actions
a. Recommend Approval of 2019-21 Collective Bargaining Agreement between School District & LEAF Union
b. Recommend Approval of 2020-23 Employment Contract between the School District and Superintendent
c. Election of Office - Treasurer
8. Additions to Agenda
9. Information
a. Superintendent's Report
b. Board Members Reports
10. Adjournment
