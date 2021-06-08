Following is the tentative agenda for the regular Independent School District 194 Board of Education meeting for Tuesday, June 8, at 7 p.m., Lakeville Area Schools 17630 Juniper Path, Suite A. The meeting can also be viewed live on cable channel 188 and live streamed on the District website: www.isd194.org.

1. Preliminary Actions

a. Call to Order

b. Pledge of Allegiance

c. Roll Call & Board Introductions

d. Good News

e. Public Comment

f. Board Communications

g. Agenda Additions

h. Approval of Agenda

2. Consider Approval of Consent Agenda

a. Board Minutes - 5/25/2021 Regular Minutes

b. Employment Recommendations, Leave Requests & Resignations

c. Other Personnel Matters

d. Payment of Bills & Claims

e. Wire Transfers/Investments

f. Change Orders

g. Bid Awards

h. Other Business Matters

i. Resolution Regarding Acceptance of Gift Donations

j. Field Trips

k. Non-public Transportation Contracts

3. Consent Agenda Discussion Items

4. Reports

a. Covid Update

b. First Reading

● Policy 409 - Proprietary Rights of Employee Publications, Instructional Materials, Inventions and Creations - revised

● Policy 722 - Public Data Requests- new

5. Recommended Actions

6. Additions to the Agenda

7. Superintendent’s Report

8. Adjournment

