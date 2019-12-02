Following is the tentative agenda for a special Independent School District 194 Board of Education meeting that will be held Thursday, Dec. 5 at the Lakeville Area Schools District Office at 17630 Juniper Path, Suite A, Oak Room, at 2 p.m. 
 
1. Preliminary Actions
a. Call to Order
b. Roll Call and Board Introductions
2. Discussion
a. School Buildings Long Range Plan
3. Adjournment

