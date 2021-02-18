Following is the tentative agenda for the Independent School District 194 Board of Education regular meeting for Feb. 23, 2021, at 7 p.m., at Lakeville Area Schools District Office, 17630 Juniper Path, Suite A.

1. Preliminary Actions

a. Call to Order

b. Pledge of Allegiance

c. Roll Call & Board Introductions

d. Good News

e. Public Comment

f. Board Communications

g. Agenda Additions

h. Approval of Agenda

2. Consider Approval of Consent Agenda

a. Board Minutes: 2/9/2021 Regular Meeting; 2/10/2021 Special Work Session; 2/16/2021 Emergency Meeting.

b. Employment Recommendations, Leave Requests & Resignations

c. Other Personnel Matters

d. Payment of Bills & Claims

e. Wire Transfers/Investments

f. Change Orders

g. Bid Awards

h. Other Business Matters

i. Resolution Regarding Acceptance of Gift Donations

j. Field Trips

3. Consent Agenda Discussion Items

4. Reports

a. COVID Update

b. Young Scholars Update

c. American Indian Update

d. 1st Reading - Policy 630

5. Recommended Actions

a. Resolution School Board Recognition

b. Resolution: ​School Bus Driver Appreciation Week

c. Resolution: American Indian Achievement & Integration

d. Ratify Bond Sale

6. Additions to the Agenda

7. Superintendent’s Report

8. Adjournment.

