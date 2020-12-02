Following is the tentative agenda for the regular Independent School District 194 Board of Education meeting for Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. at Lakeville Area Schools, 17630 Juniper Path, Suite A, Lakeville.

1. Preliminary Actions

a. Call to Order

b. Pledge of Allegiance

c. Roll Call and Board Introductions

d. Conduct Truth in Taxation Hearing

d.(I) Public Comment on Pay 2021 Tax Levy

Continued Preliminary Actions

e. Good News

f. Public Comment

g. Board Communications

h. Agenda Additions

i. Approval of Agenda

3. Consider Approval of Consent Agenda

a. Board Minutes

b. Employment Recommendations, Leave Requests and Resignations

c. Other Personnel Matters

d. Payment of Bills & Claims

e. Wire Transfers / Investments

f. Change Orders

g. Bid Awards

h. Other Business Matters

i. Resolution Regarding Acceptance of Gift Donations

j. Field Trips

k. Approval of World’s Best Workforce

4. Consent Agenda Discussion Items

5. Reports

a. Equity Presentation

b. Covid-19 Response - Administrative Update

c. Acknowledge receipt of updated canvass.

6. Recommended Actions

a. Certification of Pay 2021 Tax Levy

b. Resolution Establishing Polling Locations for 2021

7. Additions to Agenda

8. Information

a. Superintendent’s Report

b. Board Members Reports

9. Adjournment

