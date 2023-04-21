Lakeville Area School Board meeting agenda for April 25, 2023 Apr 21, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the tentative agenda for the Independent School District 194 Board of Education regular meeting for April 25 at 7 p.m. at Lakeville Area Schools 17630 Juniper Path, Suite A. 1. Preliminary Actionsa. Call to Orderb. Pledge of Allegiancec. Roll Call & Board Introductionsd. Good Newse. Board Communicationsf. Agenda Additionsg. Approval of Agenda2. Consider Approval of the Consent Agendaa. Board Minutes: 3/27/23, 3/28/23, 4/17/23, 4/18/23b. Employment Recommendations, Leave Requests & Resignationsc. Other Personnel Mattersd. Payment of Bills & Claimse. Wire Transfers/Investmentsf. Change Ordersg. Bid Awardsh. Other Business Mattersi. Resolution Regarding Acceptance of Gift Donationsj. Field Tripsk. Policy Updates3. Consent Agenda Discussion Items 4. Reportsa. Highview Elementary Update 5. Reports with Recommended Actionsa. Transportation Contractb. Achievement & Integration Planc. 2024-2025 Academic Calendard. FY24 Budget Forecast/Revised FY23 Budget6. Additions to the Agenda 7. Superintendent’s Report 8. Adjournment. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lakeville Lakeville Area School Board Lakeville Area School District District 194 Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Family, friends remember Lakeville businessman Burnsville man dies after crash in Lakeville Alleged abuse of vulnerable senior brings charges, lawsuit City to give Burnsville Center project a $1.1 million boost Eagan High Theatre entertains with ‘Shrek the Musical’ E-editions Dakota County Tribune 13 hrs ago 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek 13 hrs ago 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek 13 hrs ago 0
