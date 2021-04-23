Following is the tentative agenda for the Independent School District 194 Board of Education regular meeting for Tuesday, April 27, at 7 p.m. at Lakeville Area Schools 17630 Juniper Path, Suite A, Lakeville.

1. Preliminary Actions

a. Call to Order

b. Pledge of Allegiance

c. Roll Call & Board Introductions

d. Good News

e. Public Comment

f. Board Communications

g. Agenda Additions

h. Approval of Agenda

2. Consider Approval of Consent Agenda

a. Board Minutes:

b. Employment Recommendations, Leave Requests & Resignations

c. Other Personnel Matters

d. Payment of Bills & Claims

e. Wire Transfers/Investments

f. Change Orders

g. Bid Awards

h. Other Business Matters

i. Resolution Regarding Acceptance of Gift Donations

j. Field Trips

3. Consent Agenda Discussion Items

4. Reports

a. COVID-19 Update

5. Recommended Actions

a. Resolution - National Substitute Teacher Appreciation Week

b. Resolution - Nurse Appreciation Week

c. Resolution - Teacher Appreciation Week

d. Dome Agreement Approval

6. Additions to the Agenda

7. Superintendent’s Report

8. Adjournment

Tags

Load comments