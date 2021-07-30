Filing opened Tuesday for an open seat on the Lakeville Area School Board, which currently has five members.
A sixth member will be elected after the Nov. 2 election to fill the seat vacated by Zach Duckworth who was elected to the Minnesota Senate after the 2020 election.
The filing period closes 5 p.m. Aug. 10.
School Board candidates must be an eligible voter, at least 21 years old when the term begins 30 days after the election and a resident of Lakeville Area Schools District 194 within 30 days before the general election.
Candidate filing packets are available at the Lakeville Area Schools District Office, 17630 Juniper Path, Suite A, beginning July 27 during regular office hours 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Affidavits must be notarized and there is a $2 filing fee.
The person elected at the special election will take office immediately after receipt of the certificate of election and taking the oath of office. The newly elected director will serve the remainder of the unexpired term which ends Dec. 31, 2022.
For questions or additional information, contact Deanna Werner, executive assistant to the superintendent, at Deanna.Werner@isd194.org or 952-232-2001.
