Following is the tentative agenda for the Independent School District 194 Board of Education regular meeting for Tuesday, March 9, at 8:01 p.m. at Lakeville Area Schools, 17630 Juniper Path, Suite A, Lakeville.

1. Preliminary Actions

a. Call to Order

b. Pledge of Allegiance

c. Roll Call & Board Introductions

d. Good News

e. Public Comment

f. Board Communications

g. Agenda Additions

h. Approval of Agenda

2. Consider Approval of Consent Agenda

a. Board Minutes: 2/16/2021, 2/23/2021, 3/3/2021

b. Employment Recommendations, Leave Requests & Resignations

c. Other Personnel Matters

d. Payment of Bills & Claims

e. Wire Transfers/Investments

f. Change Orders

g. Bid Awards

h. Other Business Matters

i. Resolution Regarding Acceptance of Gift Donations

j. Field Trips

k. Change of Polling Place

l. Athletic Training Contract

3. Consent Agenda Discussion Items

4. Reports

a. Covid Update

b. Referendum Presentation

5. Recommended Actions

a. FY 2021 Revised Budget

b. Approval of Policy 630 - Teaching About Controversial Issues

6. Additions to the Agenda

7. Superintendent’s Report

8. Adjournment.

Tags

Load comments