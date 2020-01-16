Following is the tentative agenda for the Independent School District 194 Board of Education work session for Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at the Lakeville Area Schools District Office, 17630 Juniper Path, Suite A, at 5 p.m.

1. Preliminary Actions

a. Call to Order

b. Roll Call and Board Introductions

2. Discussion

a. Ameresco Project Update

b. LTFM Update

c. School Buildings Long Range Plan

d. Board Committees

3. Adjournment

Tags

Load comments