Following is the tentative agenda for the Independent School District 194 Board of Education regular meeting Jan. 26, 2021, at 7 p.m. at Lakeville Area Schools, 17630 Juniper Path, Suite A, Lakeville.
1. Preliminary Actions
Call to Order
Pledge of Allegiance
Roll Call & Board Introductions
Good News
Public Comment
Board Communications
Agenda Additions
Approval of Agenda
2. Consider Approval of Consent Agenda
Board Minutes: 1/6/2021, 1/12/2021, 1/19/2021
Employment Recommendations, Leave Requests & Resignations
Other Personnel Matters
Payment of Bills & Claims
Wire Transfers/Investments
Change Orders
Bid Awards
Other Business Matters
Resolution Regarding Acceptance of Gift Donations
Field Trips
Wold Contract Renewal
Approval of Updated Policies #202 & #213
Approval of Early High School Graduations
3. Consent Agenda Discussion Items
4. Reports
Covid-19 Update
Program of Studies
2021-2022 & 2022-2023 School Calendar
5. Recommended Actions
Resolution Recognizing Paraprofessional Appreciation Week January 25-31, 2021
Resolution Recognizing Student Services Professionals Week, January 25-31, 2021
Program of Studies Approval
Resolution Calling Special Election
Review & Comment Approval
6. Additions to the Agenda
7. Information
Superintendent’s Report
8. Adjournment.
