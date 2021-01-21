Following is the tentative agenda for the Independent School District 194 Board of Education regular meeting Jan. 26, 2021, at 7 p.m. at Lakeville Area Schools, 17630 Juniper Path, Suite A, Lakeville. 

1. Preliminary Actions

Call to Order

Pledge of Allegiance

Roll Call & Board Introductions

Good News

Public Comment

Board Communications

Agenda Additions

Approval of Agenda

2. Consider Approval of Consent Agenda

Board Minutes: 1/6/2021, 1/12/2021, 1/19/2021

Employment Recommendations, Leave Requests & Resignations

Other Personnel Matters

Payment of Bills & Claims

Wire Transfers/Investments

Change Orders

Bid Awards

Other Business Matters

Resolution Regarding Acceptance of Gift Donations

Field Trips

Wold Contract Renewal

Approval of Updated Policies #202 & #213

Approval of Early High School Graduations

3. Consent Agenda Discussion Items

4. Reports

Covid-19 Update

Program of Studies

2021-2022 & 2022-2023 School Calendar

5. Recommended Actions

Resolution Recognizing Paraprofessional Appreciation Week January 25-31, 2021

Resolution Recognizing Student Services Professionals Week, January 25-31, 2021

Program of Studies Approval

Resolution Calling Special Election

Review & Comment Approval

6. Additions to the Agenda

7. Information

Superintendent’s Report

8. Adjournment.

