Following is the tentative agenda for the regular Independent School District 194 Board of Education meeting for Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Lakeville City Hall 7 p.m. The meeting is on Wednesday due to precinct caucuses on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

1. Preliminary Actions

a. Call to Order

b. Pledge of Allegiance

c. Roll Call and Board Introductions

d. Good News

e. Public Comment

f. Board Communications

g. Agenda Additions

h. Approval of Agenda

2. Consider Approval of Consent Agenda

a. Board Minutes

b. Employment Recommendations, Leave Requests and Resignations

c. Other Personnel Matters

d. Payment of Bills & Claims

e. Wire Transfers / Investments

f. Change Orders

g. Bid Awards

h. Other Business Matters

i. Resolution Regarding Acceptance of Gift Donations

j. Field Trips

k. 3D Security Tactical Consultant Contract

l. Pay Equity Report Approval

3. Consent Agenda Discussion Items

4. Reports

a. Structured Literacy: Addressing Dyslexia

b. Career and College Readiness (CCR) Update

5. Recommended Actions

a. Approval of Board Policies: 213, Board of Education Committees; 427, Workload Limits for Certain Special Education Teachers; 503, Student Attendance; 808, Service Animals.

b. Election of Officer - Treasurer

6. Additions to Agenda

7. Information

a. Superintendent's Report

b. Board Members Reports

8. Adjournment

