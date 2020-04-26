Apple Valley, MN (55124)

Today

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. High 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.