The Lakeville Area Garden Club will be hosting an online Zoom event with Joel Karsten, a nationally known speaker on the method and advantage of growing vegetables in straw bales, 7-8 p.m. May 11.
There is a surge of interest and excitement for growing one’s own food due the COVID-19 pandemic.
About 10 years ago, almost no one had heard of growing vegetables in straw bales. Today, Karsten’s Straw Bale Gardens technique has been adopted by gardeners all over the planet, and is arguably the fastest growing new method being used by vegetable gardeners since man started cultivating crops 10,000 years ago.
Karsten will explain the advantages of his method and why it has become popular so quickly. While many gardeners in the U.S. are constantly looking for a better, easier, faster and more economical way to grow fruits, vegetables and flowers, in many less fortunate countries around the world, growing food is essential to survival, not simply a hobby.
In his most recent book Karsten profiles gardeners from around the USA and five other continents, who have implemented a Straw Bale Garden. In his popular TEDx talk titled “Let’s use the Straw Bale Gardens method to help end world hunger,” Karsten explains how many are now using the technique to overcome various problems that had kept them from growing successful vegetable gardens using traditional methods.
For the first time, many of these poor and hungry populations have become Straw Bale Gardeners and are now able to grow food. This early success is changing the outlook for solving world hunger and eliminating urban food insecurity around the world.
To learn more and sign up to remotely attend go online to https://bit.ly/2RYjCGK
There is a $12 fee for guests and these funds will be used to help pay for planting flowers at Aronson Park Memorial Garden, Lincoln Parkmand for other community activities.
More information about Karsten, who earned a Bachelor of Science in horticulture from the University of Minnesota, is at www.StrawBaleGardens.com.
