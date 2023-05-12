jumping worm

Due to the prevalence of the invasive jumping worm, Lakeville Area Garden Club members are washing all plants for their sale to the bareroot before transplanting in sterile pots. 

 Photo submitted

Gardeners love to share their plants, and this time of year the enthusiasm of the members of the Lakeville Area Garden Club is running high as they enter a new gardening season. Every May, in coordination with the Lakeville City wide Garage sale, LAGC holds its Plants and Extras Sale, which will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 19, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at 9975 194th St. W. 

In preparation for the sale, members dig and divide plants from their gardens, start annuals, vegetables and herbs from seed, divide and pot their house plants, and clean out their garden shed of various “extras.” 

