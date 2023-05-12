Gardeners love to share their plants, and this time of year the enthusiasm of the members of the Lakeville Area Garden Club is running high as they enter a new gardening season. Every May, in coordination with the Lakeville City wide Garage sale, LAGC holds its Plants and Extras Sale, which will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 19, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at 9975 194th St. W.
In preparation for the sale, members dig and divide plants from their gardens, start annuals, vegetables and herbs from seed, divide and pot their house plants, and clean out their garden shed of various “extras.”
The sale supports the club’s educational programs, Aronson Park’s Memorial Gardens plantings, and donations to the Minnesota Horticultural Society’s Garden in a Box and Green programs.
The past two years, LAGC members have gone the extra mile when preparing plants due to the invasion of jumping worms in Minnesota (extension.umn.edu/identify-invasive-species/jumping-worms). Because these worms are spread through the transfer of soil, and because the worm cocoons are so very small in the spring, diligent steps are taken to prevent the chance of transferring these cocoons. All plants dug from members’ gardens are washed of dirt down to the bare root. Plants are then potted in sterile pots using commercially heat-treated soil to prevent any hitchhikers. This is a lot of extra work, but LAGC takes seriously its responsibility and commitment to share “safe” plants with the Lakeville community.
