The Lakeville Area Garden Club is ready to help people answer the question: “What can you do to get growing?”
The club’s annual plant sale is planned for May 14 and 15.
“We open early at 8 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on Friday, when you have the greatest plant selection,” Kris Greene, plant sale co-chair, said. “On Saturday, we again open at 8 a.m. but will end sales at 4 p.m. Our club members are always happy to answer plant questions and to help you with packing your vehicle with your beautiful new plants.”
The sale will be set up at a member’s residence, 9975 194th St. W., Lakeville. Signage will direct shoppers to the site.
“Our proceeds from this event serve as our big fundraiser for educational and community programs,” Dawn Elling, co-chair, said. “If you are planning to attend the Lakeville Landscape and Home Expo at Aronson Park on Saturday, stop by our sale too. Ask us how you can become a member and help beautify our community. To keep everyone safe, we will be using typical COVID guidelines.”
LAGC has been active in the Lakeville community for over 30 years. Members maintain gardens at Aronson Park and Pioneer Plaza. Special projects are planned, garden tours are organized, educational meetings are held for membership, and the Pan-O-Prog flower show has been popular. This year the plant sale will expand to additional garden implements and decorations plus house plants. There is something for everyone, organizers said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.