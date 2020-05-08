With Gov. Tim Walz opening nurseries to sell plants, the Lakeville Area Garden Club will hold its annual Plant Sale and Extra Sale.

Event attendees should take safety precautions as follows:

Limit number of people shopping at a time.

One-way shopping

6 foot distancing

Masks and gloves worn by workers

Increase spacing at the check-out table

Credit card payments will be taken

Disinfecting wagons and check out areas

Hand sanitizer available

The sale will be held at 9975 194th St. W. Friday May 15, 2-8 p.m.; Saturday May 16, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Sunday May 17, 8 a.m. to 3 pm.

The sale will have perennials (natives and pollinators), annuals, vegetables, bulbs (cannas, callas, dahlias.) Extras include garden themed items. Visit https;//www.lakevilleareagardenclub.org for more information.

