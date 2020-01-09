The Lakeville Area Garden Club will host its Jan. 13 meeting at 7 p.m. at LivingWaters Church 22222 Dodd Blvd., Lakeville.
Prairie Moon Nursery will share a talk on incorporating native plants into a landscape to create more beautiful gardens, increase beneficial insects, attract butterflies and bees and have fun plants.
Kaitlyn O’Connor is the education and outreach specialist at Prairie Moon Nursery, a Minnesota business that provides over 700 species of North American native plants for gardening and restoration. In her role she travels throughout the Midwest inspiring gardeners to be a part of the collective effort to nurture and sustain the living landscape. As a self-identified plant nerd committed to environmental conservation, she has been featured in the documentary “Decoding the Driftless” and the magazine Coulee Region Women. She was born and raised in southeastern Minnesota, graduated from Winona State University, and currently lives on a homestead in rural Winona.
All are welcome, and refreshments are served following speaker.
