Members of the Lakeville Area Garden Club have not been living on bonbons during these stay-at-home times!
These local garden gurus are hard at work drawing garden plans, selecting seeds and studying pruning websites.
They are seeking new members, to enjoy the benefits of joining the club including “All the Dirt,” the monthly newsletter of the Lakeville Area Garden Club, which offers a roundup of the club’s activities.
Here’s a review of some of the insider information that the club “Zoomed” this winter:
- A 30-year anniversary group enjoyed a holiday party, complete with hats.
- Selecting, growing and dividing peonies, thanks to Becky Swenson of Swenson Gardens in Minnetonka. Field trip is pending to see the gardens in person. This, and succeeding events, will be outdoors while strictly following CDC and state suggestions for personal safety.
- Saving seeds from some of our floral and vegetable favorites, with Courtney Tcida, a gardening professional from the Minnesota State Horticultural Society.
- Tomatoes! Big, juicy beauties for summer dining and winter meals. Presenters Cheryl Forrest and David Olson, both Dakota County Master Gardeners, shared their tips. Did you know how the colors of Margherita pizza pays tribute to Queen Margherita and Italy? The pizza uses colors of the Italian flag; red (sauce), white (cheese), green (basil).
Due to the importance of keeping our members and community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, our April speaker, Tim Moore, will share his expertise about irises on Zoom. The business meeting will follow.
The club welcomes others to join them at one of the non-restricted monthly events to learn about a gardening topic while also experiencing all the club has to offer. Membership is $20 annually and benefits include monthly events, community activities connecting with other gardeners, newsletter and much more.
Find more information and RSVP to a club event at www.lakevilleareagardenclub.org.
