On March 9, members of the Lakeville Area Garden Club gathered at Living Waters Church to celebrate “30 Years and Growing Strong!” Following an informal mingle time, the group’s first president and longest member, Jean Mahowald , kicked off the evening with a warm welcome to members and guests.
Special guest, Lakeville Mayor Doug Anderson, shared a wonderful walk through memory lane filled with many interesting details about Lakeville’s history.
Martha Erickson, 28-year member and leadership contributor, presented the keynote address, “How It All Began,” and shared the history and early activities of the club.
Robin Johnson, current president, recognized past and present club leadership, members with exemplary years of service, legacy members, and all club volunteers.
Erickson was presented with a gift from the club for her contribution to the program.
Anderson was made an honorary member of the club and was presented with a certificate.
More fellowship time followed, including photo opportunities by professional photographer and member, Jessica Peglow.
The evening wrapped up with many fun-filled games and prizes.
The Lakeville Area Garden Club currently has 62 members and meets monthly throughout the year, with speakers from September to May on garden topics such as basic landscape design tips and common mistakes, native plants, straw bale gardening, and using essential oils in the garden.
During the summer months, club members visit nurseries, unique gardens and member gardens.
In addition, throughout the summer, the club serves the Lakeville community by planting and maintaining flower beds at both Aronson Park and Pioneer Plaza.
Full information about the club, events and service activities can be found at https://lakevilleareagardenclub.org.
