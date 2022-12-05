edu lv star lab 194

Elementary students across Lakeville Area Schools are learning STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) lessons in a fun way through the district’s new StarLab – a portable, inflatable planetarium that uses a projector to display images on the inside of the dome. 

 Photo from Lakeville Area School District

The district purchased the StarLab using funds from the community-approved 2015 STEM capital levy, which allocated $350,000 per year for 10 years for the district to support STEM programming. The decision to purchase a StarLab was made by the district’s Teaching and Learning department in partnership with elementary STEM specialists in order to support teaching the new 2019 Minnesota Academic Standards in Science.

