Elementary students across Lakeville Area Schools are learning STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) lessons in a fun way through the district’s new StarLab – a portable, inflatable planetarium that uses a projector to display images on the inside of the dome. It is used as a teaching aid geared primarily toward astronomy.
The district purchased the StarLab using funds from the community-approved 2015 STEM capital levy, which allocated $350,000 per year for 10 years for the district to support STEM programming. The decision to purchase a StarLab was made by the district’s Teaching and Learning department in partnership with elementary STEM specialists in order to support teaching the new 2019 Minnesota Academic Standards in Science.
A third-grade benchmark that the StarLab helps teach is about how Minnesota American Indian tribes and communities and other cultures use patterns in stars to make predictions and plans. Examples of how a StarLab can meet this benchmark include: using star maps to predict seasons, star patterns to inform navigation, and using star stories to identify numeric patterns that guide behavior.
So far this school year, the district’s StarLab has been used at Oak Hills Elementary and Orchard Lake Elementary. Oak Hills STEM specialist Leah Yoemans noted that her third- and fifth-grade students were highly engaged in their StarLab lessons about the cycles of day and night, phases of the moon and asterisms. Orchard Lake STEM specialist Kim Rawley recently used StarLab to teach her students how Native Americans used the sky to navigate.
The district’s StarLab will visit all eight elementary schools throughout the school year.
