Beth Kohlnhofer Raskovich of Kohlnhofer Insurance Agency was named the Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Business Person of the Year.
She was selected as the chamber’s 30th Business Person of the Year after being nominated and selected for the award in December by a committee of former honorees.
It may seem obvious that Beth Kohlnhofer would be at the helm of the business that her father started in 1954. However, that was not her plan. She did not work for her father growing up, but she started working at 14 and started her own business at 17.
“Pane Relievers,” a widow washing company, was Kohlnhofer’s first introduction to running her own business. After college she proceeded to move all around the country – flipping burgers on the beaches of Florida, working in a 5-star French Restaurant in Dallas (where she was the only American female), and renovating a 17th century mansion in Baltimore, to list a few.
Kohlnhofer thought she might pursue a career in law and it was not until her brother, Michael, got hurt that she came back home to Lakeville. One day, while walking through a pasture with her future partner and brother, Jeff, he persuaded her to come into the family business. Beth Kohlnhofer got her insurance license in 1987 and has never looked back.
When asked how she went from “creative” jobs to insurance, she said that insurance is very creative.
She said she has to solve problems every day for customers, helping them through difficult times. The ability to guide them through those situations is very rewarding, she said.
She recalls a time when a family had lost everything in a fire, right before Christmas and their little boy wanted a GameBoy. The popular game was incredibly hard to find, but the staff tracked one down to give to the boy by Christmas. That is the kind of service Beth said she believes in to make a difference in someone’s life.
Beth’s parents were avid volunteers. She carries on that tradition of service with a volunteer resume that includes helping paint murals, teaching Junior Achievement, serving on professional association boards, being a Rotarian and supporting Pan-O-Prog and Pan-O-Prog royalty.
Beth helped to plan the first chamber Fall Gala, was the first female to serve as the Chamber Board chair, and she will be the first child of a previous winner to be Business Person of the Year. Beth’s father, Vic Kohlnhofer, won the 1991 award.
Beth credit her success by surrounding herself with good people. She said the secret is simple – work hard, meet people, have fun, help the generation below you and leave this place a little better than you found it.
She says she still loves the work and “might” retire at 70, but she will know when the time is right.
In her free time, she enjoys remodeling and home improvement, painting, knitting, sewing and riding her motorcycle with her husband, Brian Raskovich.
Her greatest pride comes when talking about her son, Blake, who graduated from Iowa State University as an aerospace engineer. He is a professional motocross racer, and the family spent many weekends together as he traveled the country competing. She said that time together is something she cherishes, and credits it for the close relationships they continue to share as a family.
Beth will be honored at the Chamber’s Annual Membership Awards Program, being held virtually, on Feb. 2. Other honorees include Community Business Partner of the Year – Ken Coons, Advanced Wireless Communications; Education Business Partner of the Year – Kevin Delk, Delmar Companies; Tourism Business Partner of the Year – Interstate PowerSystems; Volunteer of the Year – Karen Wentworth, Hobo/Chemquest/Triton Inc.; and Ambassador of the Year – Rebecca Gunderson, Farm Bureau Wealth Management.
Past Business Person of the Year honorees are:
1990 - Jack Berdan, Menasha Corp.
1991 - Vic Kohlnhofer, Kohlnhofer Insurance
1992 - Dan Ahman, The Chart House
1993 - Jack Matasosky, Appro Development
1994 - Tony & Patti McDonald, McDonald Eye Care Associates
1995 - Mike Watters, Marquette Bank
1996 - Bob Johnson, South Suburban Medical
1997 - Maynard Johnson, Hitchcock Industries
1998 - Carl Wahlstrom, Independent School District 194
1999 - Bob Vogel, New Market Bank
2000 - Jerry & Martha Erickson, Erickson Drug
2001 - Dave Fellon, Progressive Rail / Landscape Junction
2002 - Tom & Peggy Smith, Brackett’s Crossing Country Club
2003 - Terry North, Alcorn Beverage
2004 - Glenn W. Hasse, Ryt-Way Industries
2005 - Dick & Mary Ann Clemmer, Dick’s Sanitation
2006 - Jerry & John Enggren, Enggrens Market
2007 - Mark Hotzler, Metro Equity Management
2008 - Brad & Audrey Johnson, Johnson Companies
2009 - Tim & Roz Peterson, Southfork Center
2010 - Gary & Jane Pahl, Pahl’s Market
2011 - Norman Oberto, Imperial Plastics
2012 - Karl Drotning, Crystal Lake Automotive
2013 - Dan & Sue Schmitt, Schmitty & Sons
2014 - Glenn Starfield, Express Employment Professionals
2015 - Tom Mork, Lakeview Bank
2016 - Colleen Ratzlaff LaBeau, LaBeau & Associates
2017 - Karen & Ken Wentworth, Hobo / Chemquest /Triton Inc.
2018 - Kristina Murto & Steve Volavka, Ensemble Creative & Marketing
2019 - Bruce Rydeen, Cerron Commercial Properties
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.