Event to honor award winners is virtual this year
The Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism will have its 2021 Annual Dinner 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 2 in a virtual format.
The event will recognize five award winners during a livestream presentation along with providing a recap to 2020 by Jim Kretsch, 2020 board chair, and a look ahead to 2021 by Jack Matasosky, 2021 board chair.
The chamber and Visit Lakeville have been a steady partner of businesses in Lakeville during the pandemic that has curtailed and even closed some business for some time. The chamber has provided businesses with information related to obtaining financial assistance, in addition to guidelines and strategies for dealing with pandemic restrictions.
It’s also continued in its traditional role of providing promotion assistance and support through networking and educational events.
People can participate in the 2021 Annual Dinner in three ways:
Sponsorship and Viewing Party (includes recognition, food, wine, game, prizes for up to 10 people) $100-$600
Sponsorship and Link (a group provides their own food, but will be recognized during the program) $100-$300
Link Only - to access the event $25
To register a viewing party, contact the chamber at 952-469-2020 or brenda@LakevilleChambercvb.org.
The 2020 honorees are:
Business Person of the Year - Beth Kohlnhofer Raskovich, Kohlnhofer Insurance
Community Business Partner of the Year - Ken Coons, Advanced Wireless Communications
Education Business Partner of the Year - Kevin Delk, Delmar Companies
Tourism Business Partner of the Year - Interstate PowerSystems
Volunteer of the Year - Karen Wentworth, Hobo/Chemquest/Triton
Ambassador of the Year - Rebecca Gunderson, Farm Bureau Wealth Management
