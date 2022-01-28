Safety Signs owners Sue and Jay Blanchard were recently named the Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Businesspersons of the Year.
Those who are unfamiliar with Safety Signs should look in area roadway construction zones for the company’s logo or name stenciled on signs or barriers. Since 1993 Safety Signs has been bringing its “whatever it takes” attitude to job sites all over the region. Sue and Jay said this dedication and commitment to safety and customer service has allowed Safety Signs to grow and exceed expectations for 30 years.
Sue and Jay say they are pretty quiet, unless they have a purpose. They have found that purpose through Safety Signs and their community life.
Jay’s path to success was multi-faceted. He learned the value of hard work, responsibility, and adulting at a young age, as his family was always fostering between five and 10 kids. He recalls times when he needed to be at school so he would just bring a younger sibling to school with him. He had several jobs throughout school, most dealing with hands-on, skilled tasks.
Jay participated in student council, soccer, track, and was part of the 1982 state champion swim team at Lakeville High School, while Sue also served on the student council, played tennis and was homecoming queen.
After graduating from St. Cloud State, Jay worked in commercial real estate and when he decided to go into business for himself, he researched several different options. The Blanchards looked at many concepts including car washes and popcorn stands, but instead started their first business, Chem Seal, an asphalt maintenance company.
Later Jay started St. Nick’s Chimney Sweeps, and in 1993 Safety Signs was incorporated.
The Blanchards and Jay’s mom, Nancy, knowing they wanted a multi-generational business, decided to focus on traffic control. They started Safety Signs on the property it sits on today – the frontage road visible from Interstate 35, between 185th Street and County Road 70. They had small trailer as an office, borrowed employees from Chem Seal and rented trucks from their customers. Nancy answered the phones and took care of administrative duties. Sue worked evenings and weekends to cover the financial duties. Jay was salesman and contractor. Jay grins when he recalls that their insurance expense in the first year of business was $500 more than their revenue for the year.
After graduating from St. Cloud State, Sue passed all four parts of the CPA exam on her first attempt. She enjoyed a successful career in public accounting working for a local firm for nine years as a Certified Public Accountant specializing in audit and tax. As Safety Signs grew, she joined the company full time in 1996. Sue and Jay’s three children “grew up” at Safety Signs, enjoying their time with grandma as well. The three later worked at Safety Signs, and their son, Jake, continues to work there on the real estate side of the business.
Over the past several years, the Blanchards have reinvested time back into their industry and the Lakeville community.
Sue currently serves on the Lakeville Area Arts Center Board of Directors and on the Association of General Contractors Minnesota Board of Directors. She has also served on the board of directors and is past president for several other nonprofit associations including the Minnesota Surveyor and Engineers Association, the Association of Woman Contractors and Lakeville’s Pan-O-Prog.
Jay is past president of the American Traffic Safety Services Association Northland Chapter and served on the board of directors for both the Minnesota GuideStar Intelligent Transportation Systems and the ATSSA National.
Sue and Jay received the Chamber’s Community Business Partner of the Year award in 2016 and have also been recognized as Lakeville North’s Distinguished Alumni.
Sue and Jay’s philanthropy has touched many local organizations. They have been longtime presenting sponsors of the Lakeville Public Safety Foundation Lights & Sirens Golf Tournament and the Chamber Foundation’s Suds for Scholars fundraising events. Safety Signs is one of the founding donors of the Chamber’s Lakeville Works workforce initiative – developed to create awareness of local in-demand careers.
The Blanchards and the Safety Signs story has been recognized locally and nationally in recent years.
In fall 2019, former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence visited Safety Signs to recognize the rise of the small business and its importance to the local economy. In spring 2021, it was announced that the new aquatic center addition on Century Middle School will be named the Lakeville Area Schools Blanchard Aquatic Center in recognition of the sizable donation they made to help bring this long-standing dream a reality. The center will be able to host events that will bring visitors to local restaurants and stores to support the Lakeville economy.
Jay and Sue are the perfect mix for a successful partnership team. Jay is the visionary, the entrepreneur, the risk taker. Sue is structured, detail-oriented, and ensures fiscally sound decisions. Neither seems interested in slowing down anytime soon. They continue to innovate and develop divisions that will support their customers’ traffic safety projects.
When asked about what they would like their legacy to be, Sue and Jay said they want to create a place for people to enjoy what they do, for friends and their children to work and that works tirelessly to make sure the public and industry workers get home safe to their families every day.
“You work hard, take care of your people, and realize that the more you give away the more you seem to get,” Jay said.
Now in its 32nd year, the Businessperson of the Year award accepts nominations from the community during the year and recipients are selected by a committee of former honorees.
The Blanchards will be honored at the Chamber’s Annual Dinner and Awards Program on Feb. 1 at the Holiday Inn Lakeville. Other honorees include Community Business Partner of the Year – QA1 Precision Products; Education Business Partner of the Year – Schmitty & Sons; Tourism Business Partner of the Year – Penntek Industrial Coatings; Volunteer of the Year – Bob Curtis of Bob Curtis Agency Farmers Insurance.; and Ambassador of the Year – Jeff Larson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.