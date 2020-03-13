The Lakeville Area School District has cancelled all school-sponsored and district-sponsored events and activities starting now through spring break (March 29), according to a Thursday press release, due the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) spread globally and in Minnesota.
This includes band and choir concerts, elementary music performances, plays and theater productions, field trips, PTO, booster, and banquet events. This also includes School Board-approved overnight trips until further notice. Decisions about Minnesota State High School League events are being made by MSHSL. Teams can continue to hold practice until further notice.
At this time, District 194 schools will remain open, as the Minnesota Department of Health is not recommending school closures.
Global data indicates that individuals 19 and under are at the very lowest risk of COVID-19. Only 2 percent of cases worldwide have occurred in this age group, the district said.
School closures can lead to unintended consequences to public health including lack of continuity of education, lack of access to nutrition, and requiring parents (who serve in professional roles essential to combating COVID-19) to stay home to care for children.
"While school closure is not recommended at this time, we continue to prepare for any situation," the district said.
"We are committed to the safety and health and wellbeing of our families and community. As such, we will continue to provide you up-to-date information about COVID-19 and our district’s prevention and preparation strategies. We continue to closely monitor the situation through the Minnesota Department of Health, Minnesota Department of Education, and the Centers for Disease Control and we are developing a district response plan based on public health recommendations, which continue to change rapidly," the district said.
On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global pandemic. As of March 12, there are nine reported cases of COVID-19 in the state of Minnesota, including one in Dakota County. There are currently no reported COVID-19 cases within Lakeville Area Schools, the district reported.
Early childhood programming including, ECFE, Early Childhood Screening, ECSE, Small Wonders Preschool and WonderZone preschool-age childcare will be held. Kid Zone school-age childcare will also be held through spring break as planned. Adult Basic Education will be still be held.
At this time, non-district community events and facility-use by non-district groups will still be permitted. Participants of these events are encouraged to contact their event organizer for more information on the status of events.
Licensed school nurses and building nurses will continue to follow public health recommendations as they monitor the latest developments.
"The district is continuing to take proactive measures at all school buildings to prevent an outbreak of COVID-19," they said.
"We are continuing to educate students on healthy habits including covering their coughs and sneezes and effectively washing their hands," the district said. "In addition to regular daily cleaning, we are asking our custodial teams and all building staff to support clean facilities and classrooms focused on disinfecting high traffic areas or frequently used materials."
Students and staff who are actively presenting any flu-like symptoms, or are not feeling well enough to participate during the school day will be sent home.
Schools may implement mass temperature checks for students, staff or visitors as suggested by MDH in order to support early detection.
"Even though there’s no recommendation to close school at this time, the district is preparing plans for any situation, including how all students would be educated in the event of a school closure. The district is also identifying additional needs that our families may have including childcare and meals. This plan will also include information for staff about pay and medical leave," the district said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.