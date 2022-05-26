The Lakeville Area School District’s AVID Awards Ceremony recognized the many accomplishments of the district’s grade 7-12 AVID students Wednesday, May 18, along with honoring graduating seniors, AVID scholarship recipients, and AVID award winners.
“We have nearly 300 students enrolled in AVID this year, many of whom volunteered and gave back to our community. I am so proud of each and every one of them,” said Lydia Lindsoe, equity coordinator and AVID district director.
The graduating class of 2022 includes 25 AVID seniors, all of whom have been accepted into at least one college and 10 of whom are first-generation college students in their families.
Nine graduating seniors received college scholarships through the AVID Scholarship program. They are:
Academic Scholarship, for students with an exceptional academic record: Tejas Nenneman (Lakeville North) and Danielle Green (Lakeville North)
Impact Scholarship, for students who have made a remarkable impact on the community through leadership and community service: Hennaa Foge (Lakeville North), Mia Finch (Lakeville South), Ethan Ahrar (Lakeville South) and Mikai Stewart (Lakeville South)
Legacy Scholarship, for students who demonstrate the AVID spirit–individual determination, positive impact on others and academic excellence: Juan Flores-Bravo (ALC), Jaimie Phan (Lakeville North) and Madison Navarro (Lakeville South)
“Our AVID graduating class of 2022 is an outstanding group of young adults. With the skills they have learned taking AVID courses over the years, I have no doubt they will become successful, dynamic members of society, wherever life takes them,” Lindsoe said.
Donors who supported the 2022 scholarships were : ISD 194 staff member, Sally Otterson, Kohlnhofer Agency, Paul Haglund & Co, Larry and Sheila Schneiderman, Craig and Melissa Dols, and Dave and Kathy Singstock.
Awards presented at the ceremony include the highest GPA in each grade level per building and the AVID All-Star Award for students that exemplify what AVID is all about.
Highest GPA Award
Grade 7: Yutong Jiang (Century), Emma Farrington (Kenwood Trail) and Valeria Magana (Maguire)
Grade 8: Ishrak Chowdhury (CMS), Emily Haux (KTMS) and Truc Nguyen (MMS)
Grade 9: Ashley Xiong (LNHS), Doosha Amanuel (LSHS) and Nikola Petrov (LSHS)
Grade 10: Livi Frazier (LNHS), Edgar Mera Delacruz (LSHS) and Lisandro Pio-Contreras (ALC)
Grade 11: Autumn Ruff (LNHS), Tony Pich (LSHS) and Daisy Montano (ALC)
Grade 12: Tejas Nenneman (LNHS), Osvaldo Cervantes García (LSHS) and Juan Flores-Bravo (ALC)
AVID All-Star Award
Grade 7: Thomas Leclair (CMS), Kathy Aquino (CMS), Marisol Languren Chilpe (KTMS) and Davonte Cherrier (MMS)
Grade 8: Cooper Spohn (CMS), Megan Ortega (CMS), Kaileigh Huot (KTMS) and Lina Alishaqi (MMS)
Grade 9: Heaven Ketema (LNHS) and Shaniya Sharpe (LSHS)
Grade 10: Trey Jaenicke (LNHS) and Iris Jimenez (LSHS)
Grade 11: Jason Chen (LNHS), Vegas Grinager (LSHS), Rudy Mera Delacruz (LSHS) and Stella Waterland (ALC)
Grade 12: Jaimie Phan (LNHS), Madison Navarro (LSHS) and Juan Flores-Bravo (ALC)
Learn more about AVID and how to support AVID students who are preparing for college at isd194.org/AVID.
