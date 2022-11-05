The following performances and events are planned at the Lakeville Area Arts Center, which is operated by the city of Lakeville. For more information or to purchase tickets, go online to lakevilleareaartscenter.com or call 952-985-4640.
“The Game’s Afoot, or Holmes for the Holidays” by Expressions Community Theater – This award-winning play, written by Ken Ludwig, is about an acclaimed actor of the 1930s, William Gillette, who invites his Sherlock Holmes co-stars to his eccentric Connecticut mansion for a Christmas Eve celebration. But when one of the guests is murdered, Gillette himself assumes the persona of his beloved Holmes to track down the killer before another victim appears. This production includes some adult content and themes and may be best suited for ages 13 and up. Nov. 11 and 12, 17-19 – 7 p.m.; Nov. 13 and 20 – 2 p.m. Tickets $15.
Trashy Little Xmas Show by Trailer Trash – ‘Tis the season for revelry and this legendary show is guaranteed to be the most fun you can have with your Grinch underwear on! Rock, sway and swing the night away in your Santa suit, gay apparel or crazy Xmas sweater! This show is complete with general admission seating, dance floor and cash bar. Friday, Nov. 25 – 7:30 p.m. Tickets $25 (general admission seating).
“Mini-Nutcracker” by Twin Cities Ballet – The “Mini-Nutcracker” is an abbreviated version of Twin Cities Ballet’s classic, “A Minnesota Nutcracker,” designed to introduce children to the magic of this family favorite. This holiday tradition with soaring music by Tchaikovsky aims to hold the attention of even the youngest theatergoer. Suitable for all ages. This version is less than an hour and is performed by cast members from Twin Cities Ballet’s full-length production. Tuesday, Nov. 29 – 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets $13/$16.
