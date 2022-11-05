The following performances and events are planned at the Lakeville Area Arts Center, which is operated by the city of Lakeville. For more information or to purchase tickets, go online to lakevilleareaartscenter.com or call 952-985-4640.

“The Game’s Afoot, or Holmes for the Holidays” by Expressions Community Theater – This award-winning play, written by Ken Ludwig, is about an acclaimed actor of the 1930s, William Gillette, who invites his Sherlock Holmes co-stars to his eccentric Connecticut mansion for a Christmas Eve celebration. But when one of the guests is murdered, Gillette himself assumes the persona of his beloved Holmes to track down the killer before another victim appears. This production includes some adult content and themes and may be best suited for ages 13 and up. Nov. 11 and 12, 17-19 – 7 p.m.; Nov. 13 and 20 – 2 p.m. Tickets $15.

