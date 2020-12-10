The Lakeville Area Arts Center’s “Christmas Carol Radio Play” will have three livestream performances Dec. 18, 19 and 20. This is the fourth year we are hosting this production, it has quickly become a holiday tradition at the Arts Center and the cast is fantastic,” said Arts Center Director Joe Masiarchin. In the play, the Charles Dickens holiday classic comes to life as a live 1940s radio broadcast, complete with vintage commercials, and the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring. A handful of actors bring dozens of characters to the stage as this familiar story unfolds. Tickets are $10 per person. Livestream will be hosted on Vimeo, which offers 4K HD. The production runs Dec. 18 and 19 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be found at LakevilleAreaArtsCenter.com.
featured
Lakeville Area Arts Center to stage 'A Christmas Carol Radio Play'
- Photos submitted
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.