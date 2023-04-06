The following programs and events are schedule at the Lakeville Area Arts Center. To register or purchase tickets go online at lakevilleareaartscenter.org or call 952-985-4640.
Glass Workshops – The Arts Center is offering a variety of new glass programs. Custom design a pendant or earring set out of colorful dichroic glass, a glass bowl or sun catcher. After the assembled glass is fired, some classes will meet a second time to learn how to drill into the glass and turn it into a piece of jewelry. Supplies included at an introductory price. When registering online search for keyword “Glass.”
Deja Vu: A Tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young – Collective Unconscious “drops the needle” on another classic rock album, this time the 1970 release from Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young: “Déjá Vu.” Included are hits like “Woodstock,” “Teach Your Children,” “Our House” and “Carry On,” as well as a “Almost Cut My Hair” and a selection of other CSNY hits.
Showtime are April 14 and 15, at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $34/$38.
“Dance With Me” Twin Cities Ballet – Join TCB’s professional ballet dancers at the Lakeville Area Arts Center for an interactive performance event designed for families and children ages preschool through 8. The programs are less than an hour long. ”Dance With Me” highlights age and ability appropriate body movement using different forms of dance, and features unique monthly themes, short dance classes, optional audience participation and short performance demonstrations in costume by TCB’s professional company dancers. Event time is Tuesday, April 18, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tickets are $6.
“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” by Expressions Community Theater – This Tony Award-winning play features siblings Vanya and Sonia who share a home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, where they bicker and complain about the circumstances of their lives. Suddenly, their movie-star sister, Masha, swoops in with her new boy toy, Spike. Old resentments flare up in this riotous comedy described as “deliriously funny … a heedless good time” by the New York Times. Showtimes are April 21, 27-29, at 7 p.m. and April 22, 23, 30, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15.
OneBook, OneLakeville – Now in its 15th year, OneBook, OneLakeville promotes family reading, literacy and community interaction by encouraging everyone to read the same book.
This year’s book selection is “I Must Betray You,” by internationally acclaimed bestselling author of historical fiction Ruta Sepetys (rutasepetys.com). A No. 1 New York Times bestseller, “I Must Betray You” is a startling, historical thriller about communist Romania and the citizen spy network that devastated a nation. In-person tickets are sold out. However, as customers cancel tickets, they will be directly released to the website, so check back. Event date is Saturday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: free with a limit of two per person.
Summer Art Classes – Summer 2023 art classes are currently available for registration. There will be more than 70 sessions of classes including pottery, jewelry, glass, theater and painting for all skill and age levels. Register early as many summer camps and workshops fill quickly.
