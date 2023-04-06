The following programs and events are schedule at the Lakeville Area Arts Center. To register or purchase tickets go online at lakevilleareaartscenter.org or call 952-985-4640.

Glass Workshops – The Arts Center is offering a variety of new glass programs. Custom design a pendant or earring set out of colorful dichroic glass, a glass bowl or sun catcher. After the assembled glass is fired, some classes will meet a second time to learn how to drill into the glass and turn it into a piece of jewelry. Supplies included at an introductory price. When registering online search for keyword “Glass.”

